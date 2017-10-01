Sonic Corp. (SONC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp. operates and franchises one of the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. Sonic restaurants offer made-to-order hamburgers and other sandwiches and feature Sonic signature items, such as footlong coney cheese dogs, hand-battered onion rings, tater tots, specialty soft drinks, including cherry limeades and slushes, and frozen desserts. At a typical Sonic restaurant, a customer drives into one of 24 to 36 covered drive-in spaces, orders through an intercom, and has the food delivered by a carhop within an average of four minutes. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Sonic Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.61.

Shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ SONC) opened at 25.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. Sonic Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonic Corp. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of Sonic Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,730. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. in the second quarter worth $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. in the second quarter worth $307,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. in the second quarter worth $244,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Corp. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 689,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Corp. in the second quarter worth $291,000.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

