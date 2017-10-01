Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Compugen (CGEN) Share Price

Media coverage about Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Compugen earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6488865765802 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) opened at 3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company’s market cap is $194.30 million. Compugen has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.81.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Compugen had a negative net margin of 4,425.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen will post ($0.73) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. is a therapeutic discovery company. The Company focuses on infrastructure to discover drug targets and develop therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates. The Company’s pipeline primarily consists of early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on drug targets discovered by the Company, primarily immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates.

