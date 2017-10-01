Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Price

News headlines about Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zafgen earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4056530496772 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZFGN. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zafgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Zafgen Inc. alerts:

Shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ ZFGN) traded up 2.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,266 shares. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $96.74 million.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zafgen news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,443 shares in the company, valued at $72,691.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-zafgen-zfgn-stock-price.html.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.