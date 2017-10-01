Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) Share Price

Media stories about Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2793260988991 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) opened at 6.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $243.81 million. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma PLC will post ($2.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

