Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Griffin Industrial Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5934284346928 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRIF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.36. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc is engaged in real estate business. The Company is principally engaged in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties and office/flex properties. As of November 30, 2016, the Company owned 33 buildings comprising approximately 3,297,000 square feet that was 93% leased.

