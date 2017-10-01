Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Share Price

News articles about IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IRIDEX Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.4084037275106 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,832 shares. IRIDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The firm’s market cap is $108.39 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. IRIDEX Corporation had a negative net margin of 37.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Corporation will post ($0.72) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

IRIDEX Corporation Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

