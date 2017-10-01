Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Stock Price

Media stories about Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diversicare Healthcare Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5322734805287 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) traded up 0.1088% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.5025. 963 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.7317 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Diversicare Healthcare Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to nursing center patients and residents in approximately nine states, primarily in the Southeast and the Southwest United States. The Company’s post-acute care services to patients and residents include skilled nursing, ancillary healthcare services and assisted living.

