Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CUI Global (CUI) Stock Price

Press coverage about CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CUI Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6237714806167 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CUI Global (CUI) traded up 3.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 50,116 shares of the company traded hands. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $77.47 million.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CUI Global will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CUI Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

