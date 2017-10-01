Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celsius Holdings (CELH) Stock Price

News articles about Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celsius Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1111924859571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) opened at 5.91 on Friday. Celsius Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm’s market cap is $267.96 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Celsius Holdings had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Celsius Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

