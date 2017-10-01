Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) Stock Price

Media stories about BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlueLinx Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.4926595357118 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.30. BlueLinx Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter. BlueLinx Holdings had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlueLinx Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About BlueLinx Holdings

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc is a distributor of building products in North America. The Company operates its distribution business through a network of approximately 40 distribution centers. It serves metropolitan areas in the United States and delivers building products to a range of wholesale and retail customers.

