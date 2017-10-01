Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ASB Bancorp (ASBB) Stock Price

Press coverage about ASB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ASBB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ASB Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2434231405343 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ASB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ASBB) traded up 0.78% on Friday, reaching $45.10. 31,046 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. ASB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ASB Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

ASB Bancorp Company Profile

ASB Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Asheville Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Bank. The Bank is a chartered savings bank. It operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

