Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Share Price

Press coverage about Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerohive Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.2180574906958 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerohive Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) opened at 4.09 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $178.35 million. Aerohive Networks has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Aerohive Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerohive Networks will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

