Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calyxt (CLXT) Stock Price

Headlines about Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calyxt earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7286959761588 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ CLXT) opened at 24.49 on Friday. Calyxt has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.45. The company’s market cap is $480.00 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is a food and agriculture company. The Company is focused on delivering healthier specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop traits, such as herbicide tolerance to farmers. The Company also combines gene-editing technology and technical that enables to edit a plant genome to elicit the desired traits and characteristics.

