Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Share Price

Media stories about Blue Apron Holdings (NASDAQ:APRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1029660815631 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Blue Apron Holdings Inc alerts:

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NASDAQ APRN) traded down 2.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,855 shares. Blue Apron Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company’s market cap is $163.73 million.

Blue Apron Holdings (NASDAQ:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings will post ($1.55) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Blue Apron Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Blue Apron Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Blue Apron Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC started coverage on Blue Apron Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blue Apron Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-blue-apron-holdings-aprn-share-price.html.

About Blue Apron Holdings

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.