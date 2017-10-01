Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Share Price

News articles about Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amira Nature Foods earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6455054441927 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amira Nature Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amira Nature Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods (NYSE ANFI) opened at 6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Amira Nature Foods has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.16.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice.

