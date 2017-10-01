Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SmartFinancial (SMBK) Stock Price

News articles about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.5929934952344 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) opened at 24.06 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $197.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 13,314 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $325,793.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $977,258.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

