Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quantum Corporation (QTM) Stock Price

Media stories about Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quantum Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.8679276313213 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum Corporation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Quantum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Quantum Corporation alerts:

Quantum Corporation (QTM) opened at 6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 2.39. Quantum Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Quantum Corporation had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corporation will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum Corporation news, CFO Fuad Ahmad sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $143,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,481.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn D. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,250.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,166 shares of company stock worth $794,619 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quantum Corporation (QTM) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-quantum-corporation-qtm-stock-price.html.

About Quantum Corporation

Quantum Corporation focuses on scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. The Company’s end-to-end tiered storage solutions enable users to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.