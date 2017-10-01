Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock Price

News coverage about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9618633864002 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ ABUS) opened at 6.20 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $341.16 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,563,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

