Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Urogen Pharma (URGN) Share Price

News coverage about Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urogen Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9550560260034 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ URGN) opened at 31.52 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.77. The company’s market capitalization is $410.04 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $32.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

