Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United-Guardian (UG) Stock Price

News stories about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1050189822466 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of United-Guardian (UG) remained flat at $19.50 during midday trading on Friday. 6,242 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.18. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UG shares. ValuEngine raised United-Guardian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The Company also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products.

