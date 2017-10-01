Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Share Price

News coverage about Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Souther Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 47.207362362255 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,609 shares. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $133.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Souther Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

