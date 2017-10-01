Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Share Price

News articles about Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 44.7879500698263 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,349 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.55. Strattec Security Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). Strattec Security Corporation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security Corporation will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Strattec Security Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strattec Security Corporation Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers.

