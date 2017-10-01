Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gencor Industries (GENC) Share Price

Headlines about Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gencor Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5516761765337 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) opened at 17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $254.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

In other news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $194,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $235,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cort J. Dondero sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $120,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,584. Corporate insiders own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

