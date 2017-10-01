Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fred’s (FRED) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fred’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6080474512783 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRED shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Fred’s in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fred’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fred’s in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fred’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Fred’s (FRED) opened at 6.44 on Friday. Fred’s has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s market cap is $245.22 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Fred’s had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fred’s will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fred’s’s payout ratio is -7.04%.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

