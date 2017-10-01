Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (BOCH) Share Price

News articles about Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4288286216969 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ BOCH) opened at 11.50 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA) had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Bank of Commerce Holdings (CA)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

