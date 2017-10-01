Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Realty Investors (ARL) Stock Price

News coverage about American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Realty Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4400728925618 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

American Realty Investors (NYSE ARL) remained flat at $8.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm’s market cap is $132.99 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc is an externally advised and managed real estate investment company that owns a diverse portfolio of income-producing properties and land held for development. The Company’s segments are commercial properties, apartments, land and other. The Company’s business is the acquisition, development and ownership of income-producing residential and commercial real estate properties.

