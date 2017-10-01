Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Soligenix reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 86.15% and a negative return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Soligenix (SNGX) traded up 1.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 24,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $12.76 million. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

