Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) Trading Up -7%

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)’s share price was up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 85,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 50,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sky Solar Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sky Solar Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sky Solar Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sky Solar Holdings in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Solar Holdings stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the quarter. Sky Solar Holdings accounts for 0.1% of Quentec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quentec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Sky Solar Holdings worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Solar Holdings Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

