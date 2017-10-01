Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Short Interest Up 2.1% in September

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,485,547 shares, an increase of 2.1% from the August 31st total of 237,419,560 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,057,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) opened at 5.52 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 99.07% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 3,534.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,980,000 after buying an additional 79,871,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,373,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,025,000 after buying an additional 18,694,885 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 3,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,953,000 after buying an additional 8,896,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,962,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,105,000 after buying an additional 4,772,837 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 925.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,803,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 3,432,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Sirius XM Holdings Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

