Sinclair Pharma PLC (SPH) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.91) target price on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.95) target price on shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 54 ($0.73).

Sinclair Pharma PLC (SPH) opened at 26.375 on Friday. Sinclair Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 26.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 132.65 million.

Sinclair Pharma PLC Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

