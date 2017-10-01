Simon Wassall Acquires 168 Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (HVN) Stock

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN) insider Simon Wassall acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($201.08).

Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN) opened at 89.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.66. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 65.21 million. Harvey Nash Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 103.75.

Harvey Nash Group plc Company Profile

Harvey Nash Group plc is a United Kingdom-based recruitment business company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of professional recruitment and offshore solutions. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Mainland Europe and Rest of World. Services provided by each segment are permanent recruitment, contracting and outsourcing.

