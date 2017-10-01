Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silvercrest Asset Management Group earned a news impact score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5844548993754 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) traded up 1.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Brian D. Dunn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs.

