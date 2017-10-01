Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) traded down 2.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 1,012,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $116.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Silver Standard Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

