Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Position Trimmed by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE SIG) opened at 66.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers Limited had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Signet Jewelers Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

