Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in BB&T Corporation (BBT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,625 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 141,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Inc. boosted its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 72,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Rufus Yates sold 28,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $1,342,201.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,131.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $865,606.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,364 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE BBT) traded up 1.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,272 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. BB&T Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.08.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.57%. BB&T Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.88 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from BB&T Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BB&T Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded BB&T Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BB&T Corporation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Hilliard Lyons cut BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded BB&T Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About BB&T Corporation

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

