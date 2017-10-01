Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sierra Metals traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15. 48,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 17,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

The stock’s market capitalization is $512.50 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/sierra-metals-inc-smt-shares-up-4-3-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is focused on the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The Company’s segments are Peru and Mexico. It has over three producing mining properties. Its Peruvian Operation (Peru) includes the Yauricocha Mine, its near-mine concessions, and exploration and early-stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.