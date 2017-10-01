Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Citigroup Inc. Analysts

Citigroup Inc. set a €134.00 ($159.52) price objective on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIE. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €112.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €155.00 ($184.52) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €140.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €130.00 ($154.76) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens AG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.31 ($155.13).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA SIE) opened at 119.448 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €112.62 and a 200-day moving average of €122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of €97.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.652. Siemens AG has a one year low of €98.00 and a one year high of €133.39.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

