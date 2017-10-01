Short Interest in United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Declines By 25.5%

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,912 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 521,029 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, Director Michael A. Bars sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $42,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $308,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 1,702.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

UBNK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) opened at 18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.65. United Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

