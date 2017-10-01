Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Grows By 20.2%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,899,884 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 9,071,673 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,063,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In other TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. news, major shareholder Luxembourg International Ho Td acquired 11,074,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $399,999,995.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 26,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,404,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 1,374.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,534,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615,921 shares during the period. RPTC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $402,937,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,475,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,529 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $148,207,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ AMTD) opened at 48.80 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

