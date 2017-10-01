Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Index (EWZ) Rises By 65.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE:EWZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,095,556 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the August 31st total of 23,666,070 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,980,324 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Index by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,114,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,029,000 after buying an additional 380,340 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Index by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,263,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,841,000 after buying an additional 374,414 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Index in the second quarter worth approximately $97,299,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Index by 123.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 1,336,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Index by 112.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,964,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,051,000 after buying an additional 1,040,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE:EWZ) opened at 41.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. iShares MSCI Brazil Index has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Index

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

