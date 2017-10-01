Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($3.03) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 218 ($2.93) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stagecoach Group plc from GBX 166 ($2.23) to GBX 149 ($2.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 184.57 ($2.48).

Get Stagecoach Group plc alerts:

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON SGC) opened at 170.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.79. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 979.19 million. Stagecoach Group plc has a one year low of GBX 150.80 and a one year high of GBX 227.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/shore-capital-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-stagecoach-group-plc-sgc.html.

About Stagecoach Group plc

Stagecoach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based transport company. The Company is engaged in the sale and operation of passenger transport. The Company operates in five segments: UK Bus (regional operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America and UK Rail. UK Bus (regional operations) connects communities in over 100 towns and cities across the United Kingdom on bus networks stretching from the Highlands of Scotland to south west England.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.