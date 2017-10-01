Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in the second quarter worth $549,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 222.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,109,000 after purchasing an additional 336,540 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 97,366.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE SHW) opened at 358.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.02 and its 200 day moving average is $334.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $363.98.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.46.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

