Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s (SHLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE SHLX) opened at 27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.17. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.55 million. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 258.67% and a net margin of 87.22%. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers.

