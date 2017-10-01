Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 170.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 983.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE SJR) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 381,758 shares. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. BidaskClub cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

