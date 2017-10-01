Sfmg LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Waldron LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Vetr raised Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $260.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.04.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $754,983.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,128,994.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,045,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) opened at 237.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.69. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.77 and a 1-year high of $255.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

