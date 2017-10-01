Headlines about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.5357016696484 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ SVBI) remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Get Severn Bancorp Inc alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts expect that Severn Bancorp will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/severn-bancorp-svbi-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-33.html.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company conducts business through its subsidiaries, Severn Savings Bank, FSB (the Bank) and SBI Mortgage Company (SBI). The Bank offers a range of deposit products and originates mortgages in its market of Anne Arundel County, Maryland and in other parts of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.