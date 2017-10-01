Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Given “Neutral” Rating at Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VII. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$29.75 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.04.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) opened at 19.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $32.90.

In other news, Director William Mcadam acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.67 per share, with a total value of C$119,886.00. Also, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$339,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,240 shares of company stock worth $618,156 in the last ninety days.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of tight and shale hydrocarbon resource plays.

