Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Express Scripts Holding during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) opened at 63.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In related news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $36,489.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $664,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

