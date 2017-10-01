Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seritage Growth Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) opened at 46.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.19%.

Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate throughout the United States. Its assets are held by and its operations are primarily conducted through, directly or indirectly, Seritage Growth Properties, L.P.

