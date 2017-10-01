Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc (EVH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 532,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,000. Evolent Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.81% of Evolent Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $386,799.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,062. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $32.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE EVH) traded down 2.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,337 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

